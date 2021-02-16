© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

VPR News
Burlington is full of historic carriage barns. Some might get a second life – others won't survive
Anna Van Dine
,
Vermont’s largest city might not be a place you’d expect to find historic barns. But they’re everywhere – some are hidden in backyards, others are hiding in plain sight. And in a changing city in the midst of a housing crisis, the role these barns play may be shifting.
    Barns In Burlington
    Vermont’s biggest city is full of historic barns. Some might survive, others might not. Plus, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has COVID, DOC staffing changes, and the 2022 moose hunt.

Would Vermont be a good place to ride out an apocalypse?
It’s a scary thought, to be sure. Brave Little State considers a few apocalyptic scenarios, including some that have already begun. And: Just how neighborly would we be, really, if the world were ending?

Mud Season Madness: A dirt road expert answers your questions
This year’s mud season is full-on. So Brave Little State put your questions about dirt roads, deteriorating conditions and costs to Danville road foreman Keith Gadapee.
Want to have a say in VPR's news coverage? Here's how.
The reporters in our newsroom are listening — to you. Here's how you can get in touch.
