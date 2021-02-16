Vermont’s largest city might not be a place you’d expect to find historic barns. But they’re everywhere – some are hidden in backyards, others are hiding in plain sight. And in a changing city in the midst of a housing crisis, the role these barns play may be shifting.
-
Vermont’s biggest city is full of historic barns. Some might survive, others might not. Plus, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has COVID, DOC staffing changes, and the 2022 moose hunt.
What's the future of the abandoned prison in Windsor?
What's the future of the abandoned prison in Windsor?
It’s a scary thought, to be sure. Brave Little State considers a few apocalyptic scenarios, including some that have already begun. And: Just how neighborly would we be, really, if the world were ending?
-
The European Union is seeking China's assurances that it won't assist Russia in circumventing economic sanctions for invading Ukraine and cooperation on ending the war at today's virtual meeting.
-
The USDA's latest report found that nearly all major food groups are going up in price.
-
Vermont Edition looks at malls and outlets in the state, and how some are being used in innovative ways to remain relevant to their communities.
-
A NASA astronaut and the Russian cosmonauts parachute-landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday after a trip back to Earth from the International Space Station, in a rare instance of U.S.-Russia cooperation.
-
The decision comes as prices have spiked since the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
-
How fractional doses of COVID-19 vaccines could boost global supply by half a billion doses per monthA team of economists, including a Dartmouth professor, is calling for the testing of fractional doses of COVID-19 vaccines to help stretch the supply and accelerate vaccination rates around the globe.Clinical evidence suggests that these smaller doses could also be highly effective against hospitalizations and severe disease resulting from COVID-19.
-
After mud season ends, crews will be grabbing their shovels to build a new stretch of bike trail in Green Mountain National Forest. It’s part of the Velomont Trail, a goal to connect 485 miles of trail networks from Vermont’s southern border up to Canada.
-
Across the country, museum leaders and curators are re-examining their collections and the legacies of their founders with items or histories that are considered stolen or offensive today. VPR reporter/producer Shanta Lee Gander spoke with Vermont Edition about these fraught legacies.
-
Vermont's organic industry is celebrating after the U.S. Department of Agriculture closed a loophole in standards for how operations source their cows.
-
A University of New Hampshire professor says climate change is affecting everything from snow cover to soil thaw, exacerbating mud season across the Northeast.
This year’s mud season is full-on. So Brave Little State put your questions about dirt roads, deteriorating conditions and costs to Danville road foreman Keith Gadapee.
The reporters in our newsroom are listening — to you. Here's how you can get in touch.
Get up to speed on the news Vermont is talking about, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
VPR Sustainers can now enjoy extended access to beloved public television programs anywhere, anytime with Vermont PBS Passport! Get access by making a monthly contribution.
Join us for a screening of the Oscar nominated documentary about Khabar Lahariya, the only woman-owned newspaper in India.
INSIDE VPR
BUT WHY: A PODCAST FOR CURIOUS KIDS