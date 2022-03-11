© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Met Opera Special: A Concert for Ukraine (re-broadcast)

Published March 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST
vpr-yannick-hans-van-der-woerd-800.jpg
Hans Van Der Woerd
Met Opera Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts this special concert.

Listen Thursday March 17 at 8 p.m.

Due to technical difficulties on Monday evening, we were not able to broadcast the complete Concert for Ukraine; so listen for the repeat of the entire program Thursday at 8.

Met Opera Music Director Yannick Nezet-Sequin leads the Met Orchestra and Chorus, with a host of vocal soloists, in music including the Ukrainian National Anthem, the Four Last Songs of Richard Strauss, the Finale of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, and works by Barber and Verdi.

Listen Thursday March 17 at 8 p.m. - find your local station or stream live.

This concert is also available to stream through Monday, March 21 at the Metropolitan Opera's website: https://www.metopera.org/

Walter Parker
Senior Classical Music Host and Producer
