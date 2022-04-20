But Why launches new book series

But Why is pleased to announce a new book series co-authored by Jane Lindholm and Melody Bodette. This series is perfect for for adults to read to elementary-aged kids, or for independent readers ages seven to eleven years old. The books will be published on June 28, 2022 by Grosset and Dunlap, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Are Llamas Ticklish?

Do you know why goats have rectangular pupils? Or why milk is white? Or why you don’t find blue eggs at the grocery store? You will after you read this book!

The team behind the wildly popular But Why podcast takes you on a short romp through the barnyard with answers to all of your questions about farm animals, serious or silly.

Pre-order from:

Vermont Book Shop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Books A Million | Bookshop.org | Hudson Booksellers | IndieBound | Powell's | Target | Walmart

Do Fish Breathe Underwater?

This second book in the But Why series answers questions from real kids about the ocean and ocean animals.

Are jellyfish made of jelly? Why do pufferfish puff up? What causes waves? This non-fiction book explores the underwater world of the ocean.