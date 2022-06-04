© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Springfield's first Pride parade is underway

New England Public Media | By Elizabeth Román
Published June 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
The first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, makes its way toward downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Nirvani Williams
/
NEPM
Marchers, performers and spectators sporting the colors of the rainbow gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Follow along here as NEPM covers the festivities. On Twitter, you can follow NEPM's Nirvani Williams @nirv4ani, and on Instagram, NEPM's Elizabeth Román is offering occasional live video.

The event kicked off at Springfield Technical Community College.

Taurean Bethea has been organizing the parade for almost two years now.

"Planning this historic event has not been an easy task at all. I've learned a lot and I had a strong support system," he said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said when Bethea approached him about hosting a Pride parade he was excited to do it.

Springfield, Massachusetts, city officials and others gather at a Pride flag raising.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
"We are the City of Firsts, and this was a no-brainer," Sarno said.

And in a written statement he added, "I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect."

Nirvani Williams and Heather Brandon contributed to this post.

Updated: June 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
This post has been updated.

New England News Collaborative
Elizabeth Román
Elizabeth Román edits daily news stories at NEPM as managing editor. She is working to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and is also exploring ways to create more Spanish-language news content.
