U.S. Rep. Neal says he supports Senate deal on guns

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Richard Neal is backing a new deal on gun legislation in the Senate.

A group of Senate Democrats and Republicans proposed the outline for a new bill.

It would make juvenile records of gun purchasers, who are under 21, accessible in background checks.

It would also offer funding to states to enact red flag laws which make it simpler to temporarily take firearms away from people who are considered potentially violent.

Neal, a Springfield Democrat, said the deal is "hardly a panacea," but he supports it.

"Recognizing the small margins in the filibuster in the Senate, I'm accepting of the goodwill that the legislators who have participated have put forward," Neal said Monday.

Neal made his comments following a community center groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the New North Citizens’ Council in Springfield.

The Senate deal would also ban firearm ownership for more people convicted of domestic abuse.

"These guns, for apparently young males who have mental health problems, are wreaking havoc on the American family," Neal said.

The accused shooters in recent mass killings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, were both 18 years old.