Damien Geter's An African American Requiem: A Special Broadcast in Honor of Juneteenth

VPR Classical is excited to present a special two-hour broadcast this Sunday directly following the VPR Choral Hour.

At noon on Sunday 6/19, tune in to VPR Classical for a performance of Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem, in honor of Juneteenth.

An exploration of the war on racism, this powerful work blends elements of the traditional requiem mass and African American spirituals. It incorporates texts from poets and activists, as well as Eric Garner's final words, "I can't breathe." Commissioned by Portland’s Resonance Ensemble, and conducted by William Eddins, this performance from May 7, 2022 features a quartet of renowned African American opera singers.

Join hosts Terrence McKnight (WQXR) and Suzanne Nance (All Classical Portland) for Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem, Sunday, June 19 at noon on VPR Classical.

For more information, visit the All Classical Portland and Resonance Ensemble pages.