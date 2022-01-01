Careers And Internships At VPR

Come work at Vermont Public Radio. Below is a list of open positions, including full-time, part-time and internships. Please apply today, and encourage your contacts to consider employment at VPR.

Vermont Public Radio provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment, and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type, without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Current Openings:

Media Specialist-Master Control

Vermont PBS is seeking a Media Specialist to be a part of the master control team that brings our educational, news, and entertainment programs to our viewers. You will be responsible for on-air program execution. We are looking for someone comfortable with technology, willing to learn new things, and eager to work with the teams who create broadcast VT PBS. The ideal candidate should demonstrate the ability to cultivate and develop inclusive and equitable working relationships with co-workers and audience, supporting and enhancing a culture of belonging.

Experience of at least one year in television, radio, database management, or production company required. Should be familiar with digital video formats, broadcast asset workflow, satellite downlinks, closed captioning, and digital (web and other media) distribution. Must possess technical competency in operating computers and communicating with others on-site and remotely.

This position is part of the Bargaining Unit (Union) at the compensation rate of $20.00 per hour, 40 hours per week; schedule includes occasional weekend shifts.

Read the full job description here.

News Producer

VPR seeks a creative, enterprising, and thoughtful journalist to produce our successful local news shows. We’re looking for someone excited about new ways to engage our audience on-air, digitally, and through live events.

A producer should have a passion for conversations that deepen Vermonters’ understanding of their communities and hold people and organizations accountable. A producer must also bring a collaborative spirit and be equally adept at breaking news and creating sound-rich field segments.

You must love the medium of public radio and talk shows, but you don’t need direct broadcast experience. We’re looking for at least two years of journalism experience.

We offer compensation of $55-65,000 per year, 5+ weeks of paid time off, paid FMLA, life insurance, 401K, health, dental, and vision plans.

Read the full job description here.

Traffic Specialist

Would you like to be part of the VPR/Vermont PBS behind-the-scenes technical team that keeps radio broadcasting 24-7? Do you like troubleshooting, solving problems and working with like-minded and equally skilled people? Are you detail-oriented and familiar with scheduling and quality control? Join our Operations Team and keep the foundations of all our services strong.

A Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting or liberal arts preferred. Minimum 2 years of relevant experience in public or commercial broadcasting, communications, or related fields. Experience in radio traffic, operations, or programming is desirable.

This position is part of the Bargaining Unit (Union) at the compensation rate of $24 or more per hour based on experience. The schedule is 40 hours per week and may include occasional weekend shifts.

Read the full job description here.

Corporate Support Associate

If you have a passion for public media and helping Vermont businesses grow, consider becoming the new VPR-Vermont PBS Corporate Support Associate.

You’ll work with businesses and organizations to connect them to the public media audience through broadcast underwriting on VPR, VPR Classical, and Vermont PBS, as well as through sponsorship of podcasts, our web and mobile sites, and special programs and events.

You’ll exercise your creativity, strategic thinking, and strong communication skills daily as you present opportunities for businesses and organizations to market their products and services, and to be recognized as supporters of public media, to our audience. Your account management prowess means you’ll be on top of renewals and copy deadlines.

We expect you to have at least 3 years of experience in marketing, development, or media buying or sales. Of course, you’ll present yourself professionally in person, in writing, and on the phone.

You’re excited to work with dedicated and curious people, who take what they do very seriously but appreciate a good sense of humor.

While our offices are located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester, we are open to considering candidates who are based outside Chittenden County and offering a flexible office schedule.

The annual compensation range is low to mid $50,000/year. The benefit offerings include medical insurance, dental & vision plans, paid holidays, paid FMLA, 5+ weeks of paid time off, and 401(k) contribution.

Read the full job description here.

Graphic Designer

VPR & Vermont PBS seeks a Graphic Designer to be the in-house expert when it comes to composition, typography, color, and brand execution. Projects include, but are not limited to promotions and ads, fundraising materials, social media assets, digital content, on-air brand elements, printed collateral, and branded material creation. A strong candidate will have a critical eye, be self-motivated and work collaboratively as a member of a larger team.

College degree preferred. Minimum of three years of experience creating graphics. Technical competency in operating both Mac and PC computers is a must. A thorough understanding of the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of software including After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign is required. A basic understanding of non-linear editing, video codecs, and media management software is necessary.

Compensation: $24+ per hour (40 hours/week), depending on experience.

Read the full job description here.

Please submit your resume, cover letter, completed VPR application and link to portfolio to careers@vpr.org.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please send the VPR Job Application, a cover letter and your resume to careers@vpr.org

VPR is an Equal Opportunity Employer

VPR Job Application

Applicants must submit a completed VPR job application.

Tips:

It's helpful if you save the PDF with your name in the file (e.g. "totenberg-nina-vpr-application.pdf"). Completing the PDF electronically? LibreOffice Draw or PDFedit are good open-source tools to consider. Printing and filling out? No worries. If you don't have a scanner, a photo is fine, just make sure it's legible! Don't forget to attach this completed PDF along with your resume, cover letter and an additional materials required.

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)

VPR/Vermont PBS is a proud equal opportunity employer. We work diligently to recruit a broad pool of candidates and to hire and promote qualified individuals whose personal experiences, characteristics, and talents reasonably reflect the diversity of the communities served by VPR/Vermont PBS. Our equal employment opportunities apply to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. We encourage applications from women, minority groups, veterans, and people with disabilities.

We are dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding career opportunities at VPR and we seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers, or refers job seekers to employers and would like to receive job vacancy notices from VPR, please contact us.

View VPR's EEO Reports here.

