Financial Information

Public Financial Reports | Request for Proposal (RFP)

While it is expensive and complex to operate multiple program services in Vermont and throughout the region via a network of radio stations, we rely on a number of sources of income to do this. The largest source, more than 90%, comes from listener contributions and local business underwriting. Less than 10% of the annual operating income comes from the federal government through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). Vermont Public Radio receives no funding from the State of Vermont. Contributing listeners provide the most reliable and important revenue source. VPR has approximately 28,000 members who contribute because they value what they hear, and believe that they need to do their share. Thanks for doing your part!

Public Financial Reports

Audited FY 2021 Financial Report, October 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 (pdf)

Audited FY 2020 Financial Report, October 1, 2019 - September 30, 2020 (pdf)

Audited FY 2019 Financial Report, October 1, 2018 - September 30, 2019 (pdf)

Audited FY 2018 Financial Report, October 1, 2017 - September 30, 2018 (pdf)

Audited FY 2017 Financial Report, October 1, 2016 - September 30, 2017 (pdf)

Audited FY 2016 Financial Report, October 1, 2015 - September 30, 2016 (pdf)

Audited FY 2015 Financial Report, October 1, 2014 - September 30, 2015 (pdf)

2020 Form 990, October 1 2020 - July 1, 2020 (pdf)

2019 Form 990, October 1 2019 - September 30, 2020 (pdf)

2018 Form 990, October 1 2018 - September 30, 2019 (pdf)

2017 Form 990, October 1, 2017 - September 30, 2018 (pdf)

2016 Form 990, October 1, 2016 - September 30, 2017 (pdf)

2015 Form 990, October 1, 2015 - September 30, 2016 (pdf)

2014 Form 990, October 1, 2014 - September 30, 2015 (pdf)

2013 Form 990, October 1, 2013 - September 30, 2014 (pdf)

Request for Proposal (RFP)

There are no current RFPs.

Looking for Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Reports?