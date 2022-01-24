ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is coming to Vermont July 12

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW will make its first visit to Vermont on July 12 at Shelburne Museum for an all-day appraisal event as part of the series’ 27th production tour. Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the highest-rated ongoing primetime PBS series.

Guests will have the opportunity to bring two items for free verbal appraisal by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers.

With a focus on health and safety, the event will follow ANTIQUES ROADSHOW’s COVID-19 policies. Most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.

FAQ

Will you contact me to tell me if I was or was not selected as a ticket winner?

All winning entrants in the Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes will be notified on or about April 11, 2022.

If I win tickets, when will I receive them?

If you are selected to win tickets you will receive an email three (3) weeks prior to the event, which will contain your electronic tickets to the event. Please note that only ticket holders will be admitted to the event. Upon arrival you may present either a print-out of your electronic ticket or have it available on your mobile device.

Will tickets be available at the event?

No, tickets will not be available on the day of the event. If you do not have a ticket, you will not be admitted to the event.

If I was selected to receive tickets to an event, but haven’t received them a week prior to the event, what should I do?

If you are a ticket winner but your tickets have not arrived by email within one week of the event, please contact GBH Member & Development Services at feedback@wgbh.org or at (617) 300-5400 (M-F, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET) for further instructions.

What is Antiques Roadshow’s approach to COVID health & safety for the 2022 Tour?

To attend Antiques Roadshow events, you must follow our COVID-19 policies as they exist at the time of attendance, which may include completing and signing a health questionnaire and attestation, screening for symptoms, social distancing, and the wearing of face coverings, as well as other measures, including proof of full vaccination, including having received a booster as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if applicable, at the time of the event.

What time does the event begin?

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Ticket holders will be admitted every hour according to the time on your ticket, and items will be appraised all day. There are 9 timeslots for the event:



Morning: 7:30 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. 9:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m.

Midday: 10:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m.

Afternoon: 2:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

What time will the event end?

The last entrance time of the day is 4:30 p.m.. The event will end when all ticket holders in line have been given their appraisals.

Once I have my ticket, what time should I arrive

Please arrive at the venue no earlier than 30 minutes before the time on your ticket.

Can I enter the event earlier than the time on my ticket?

No, we do not allow entry into the appraisal area before the time on your ticket.

Can I arrive later than the time on my ticket?

Please plan to be at the event at the time specified on your ticket. However, if you miss your entrance time, you may join the end of the line. Doors to the event will close at 5:00 p.m.

I have a ticket and want to bring a large and/or heavy item. Will anyone at the event help me carry or move it?

Sorry, we will not be able to assist you in carrying or moving large or heavy items. You must be able to carry or maneuver your item yourself at the event, including on grassy and other surfaces and inclines both indoors and outdoors.

Will I have to wait in line?

Yes, you will have to stand and wait in line for a period of time. Please wear comfortable shoes as many venues have various surfaces, including concrete, grass, stairs, and inclines.

Do you provide chairs for people while they wait?

There is a limited number of chairs at the event. Feel free to use the chairs, but please do not move them. If you or your companion has difficulty standing for long periods of time, please bring a small, lightweight portable chair or wheelchair.

Can I avoid waiting in line?

Unfortunately, no. With very few special exceptions, everyone must wait in line.

Will the event facility be wheelchair-accessible?

Yes, all events are wheelchair-accessible.

Does everyone who comes to the event receive an appraisal?

Yes, all ticket holders may bring two items for appraisal (and must bring at least one item) and will receive a free, verbal approximation of value for each item, regardless of whether or not they are selected by the producer to be recorded for television.

Can I observe your show without bringing an item for appraisal?

No, we cannot allow you to enter the event unless you have a ticket and have brought an item for an appraisal.

Can children attend the event?

Yes, children 12 and under do not need a ticket. All children under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. You must be at least 18 years old to enter to win tickets (or the age of majority in the jurisdiction in which you live and of the event, whichever is older). A parent or guardian may apply on behalf of their child or ward. No more than two children under 13 may accompany an adult. Children 13 and over must have a ticket to attend.

When will the shows you tape at Shelburne Museum be on TV?

Appraisals recorded during the 2022 Tour will be part of Antiques Roadshow’s 27th season, beginning in January 2023 on Vermont PBS.

