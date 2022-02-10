Feb. 17 | 'Apart' preview screening

In a country leading the world in incarcerating women, meet three mothers fighting to rebuild their lives. Join us for a preview screening of Apart on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Since the beginning of the War on Drugs, the number of women in U.S. prisons has grown over 800 percent, and the majority of those women are mothers. In Apart, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Jennifer Redfearn (Sun Come Up and Tocando La Luz) examines this staggering statistic through the lens of three mothers imprisoned in the Midwest for drug-related charges. Apart depicts their struggles with poverty, addiction and surging incarceration rates as these women strive to mend familial bonds after years of separation and reestablish their lives once released from prison.

