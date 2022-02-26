WATCH NOW! | Celebrate 40 years of 'Eye On The Sky'

In case you missed it you can now watch the Eye On The Sky 40th anniversary party held on Sunday, Mar. 13th. Just click here.

Whether your day just isn't right until you hear Mark Breen say “Good morning!”, EOTS saved you from having an awful day or maybe if you ever had an EOTS “driveway moment,” many of us rely on Eye On The Sky to keep us in the know about the weather.

Come share the love with host Morning Edition host Mitch Wertlieb as we stroll down memory lane with Mark Breen, Steve Maleski, Lawrence Hayes and Chris Kurdek. We'll have special guests, fun photos and stories and who knows what else (because, you know, the weather).

Reserve your spot now so we can send you the link to join the party!

This event is generously sponsored by Otter Creek Awnings and rk Miles.

Virtual Event FAQ

So how exactly does this work?

First things first - start by registering here! The link to the event will be emailed to you very soon. You’ll get an event reminder 24 hours in advance. Then at 2:00 p.m. on March 13th we’ll send you the link again to watch the live stream on YouTube.

How much does it cost to take part?

There is no admission, everyone is welcome to join for free.

Will other attendees be able to see or hear me?

No, you and all of our attendees will only be able to see the host and the guests. You will be able to ask questions or make comments.

On what platform will the event take place?

This will be a live webinar on YouTube, it will not be broadcast.

Will I have to use Zoom or any other video conferencing?

No, this is a live stream that you will watch on YouTube. To make a comment or ask a question during the event, you will need to be logged into a Google account.

