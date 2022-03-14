Watch now! | 'For the Love of Rutland' screening and discussion

In case you missed it, you can still enjoy a screening of For the Love of Rutland, a Made Here series film, followed by a panel discussion led by VPR's Nina Keck. Watch the film here and then enjoy the discussion here.

As her small, blue-collar city struggles to emerge from the opioid epidemic and gets caught up in battles over change, identity, and self-mythology, For the Love of Rutland closely follows the story of Stacie Griffin – a remarkable and resilient woman who lives in the toughest neighborhood of the heroin-battered town of Rutland, Vermont. After 38 years of steady hardship and near invisibility in a town that is overwhelmingly white and deeply stratified by class, Stacie yearns to improve her own situation and those of her neighbors – including three Syrian families who arrive in her town just before the federal government bans refugee resettlement.

VPR's Nina Keck will guide a post-screening discussion with the filmmakers Jennifer Maytorena Taylor and Jim Sabataso, as well as participants and Rutland residents Lisa Ryan and Stacie Griffin.

For the Love of Rutland is a co-presentation of America ReFramed / World Channel and Made Here / Vermont PBS.

