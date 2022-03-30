Apr. 7 | 'Writing With Fire' screening and live chat

Join us for a virtual screening of the Oscar nominated film Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The audience will be able to take part in a live chat throughout the film.

In the midst of a crowded news landscape dominated by men, the reporters with Khabar Lahariya—India’s only all-female news network—are taking it upon themselves to uncover their country’s inequities with intrepid determination. Armed with smartphones, tenacity, and wit, these fearless journalists work in regions that still see no women reporters. Writing With Fire follows this ambitious group of Dalit (‘low-caste’) women, led by their chief reporter, Meera Devi, as the team pivots from print to digital in order to expand their reach.

