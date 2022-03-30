© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Apr. 7 | 'Writing With Fire' screening and live chat

Vermont Public Radio | By Ty Robertson
Published March 30, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Writing With Fire film illustration
Lara Dickson / Vermont PBS
/
Courtesy

Join us for a virtual screening of the Oscar nominated film Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m. The audience will be able to take part in a live chat throughout the film.

In the midst of a crowded news landscape dominated by men, the reporters with Khabar Lahariya—India’s only all-female news network—are taking it upon themselves to uncover their country’s inequities with intrepid determination. Armed with smartphones, tenacity, and wit, these fearless journalists work in regions that still see no women reporters. Writing With Fire follows this ambitious group of Dalit (‘low-caste’) women, led by their chief reporter, Meera Devi, as the team pivots from print to digital in order to expand their reach.

Register Here

Engage with the film more deeply with these resources:

PBS interview with the filmmakers

Al Jazeera

NPR’s Goats and Soda

Khabar Lahariya 

Inside VPR VPR Events
Ty Robertson
Ty began her career at VPR in 1996 as a volunteer working as Robert Resnik's production assistant on All the Traditions and helping out behind the scenes at membership drives. She joined the staff in 1997 and has been producing engagement and donor events for VPR ever since.
