Brendan Leonard joins VPR & Vermont PBS as Chief Financial Officer

Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have announced the appointment of Brendan Leonard as Chief Financial Officer.

Leonard has over 25 years of professional experience primarily in nonprofits, including 20 years providing management consulting services to senior leaders and boards of diverse organizations. Most recently, he served as the CFO of the YMCA of Greater Burlington, where he shepherded the construction of a 52,000-square-foot new facility, which was designed to serve the health, wellness and childcare needs of the Burlington community.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining VPR & Vermont PBS,” Leonard said. “Public media has been instrumental in my life, and now more than ever, we need to serve, inform and connect our communities with truth, wisdom, and a little entertainment along the way.”

Previously, in his consulting work, Leonard has provided financial and strategic consulting services to dozens of organizations of various size, sector and location across the country and around the world. Prior to that, he spent seven years in health care finance.

“Brendan’s experience in nonprofit financial management will be key as we continue to build our new, combined organization,” said Scott Finn, president & CEO of VPR & Vermont PBS. “Additionally, he has a strong reputation for building teams and has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to our value of inclusiveness.”

Leonard is former vice chair of the Board of Trustees at Saybrook University and served as chair of the Trusteeship Committee. He holds a B.A. degree in economics from Haverford College and an M.B.A. in public and nonprofit administration from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

Brendan lives in Williston with his wife, Susan, and their two sons, Luke and Chase. Their daughter, Shana, lives in Los Angeles and is pursuing a career in film and television production.

