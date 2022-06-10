© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Inside VPR

Join 'But Why' for book launch parties!

Vermont Public Radio | By Ty Robertson
Published June 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
Join Jane Lindholm and Melody Bodette on July 6 at 4 p.m. EDT for a half-hour virtual event on Zoom. We’ll give you a video preview of our books, Are Llamas Ticklish? and Do Fish Breathe Underwater? and ask you some trivia questions, and you’ll get to ask us questions! This event is free and open to all, but we ask that you register in advance to get the Zoom link.

REGISTER HERE

And if you can't make that party, here is another one, in-person with Jane and Melody!

Book Party and Live Show at the Town Hall Theater

Jane Lindholm and Melody Bodette take audiences on a barnyard romp in But Why Live: A Farm Adventure on July 10 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, Vermont. Kids learn about all kinds of farm animals and get to choose which questions get answered. We might even get to meet a real llama! Jane and Melody will be on hand after the show to sign copies of their new books and lunch will be available for purchase.

Join us on July 10 at 11 a.m. at Town Hall Theater. Tickets on sale now.

GET TICKETS

Are Llamas Ticklish? And Do Fish Breathe Underwater? will be published on June 28, but you can pre-order now. Find out more here.

Inside VPR VPR BlogBut Why
Ty Robertson
Ty began her career at VPR in 1996 as a volunteer working as Robert Resnik's production assistant on All the Traditions and helping out behind the scenes at membership drives. She joined the staff in 1997 and has been producing engagement and donor events for VPR ever since.
