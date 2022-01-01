Brendan Leonard has over 25 years of professional experience primarily in nonprofits, including 20 years providing management consulting services to senior leaders and boards of diverse organizations. Most recently, he served as the CFO of the YMCA of Greater Burlington, where he shepherded the construction of a 52,000-square-foot new facility, which was designed to serve the health, wellness and childcare needs of the Burlington community. Leonard is former vice chair of the Board of Trustees at Saybrook University and served as chair of the Trusteeship Committee. He holds a B.A. degree in economics from Haverford College and an M.B.A. in public and nonprofit administration from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.