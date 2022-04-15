Mikaela LefrakCo-host & senior producer, Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU, the NPR member station for the greater Washington, D.C. region. She hosted What's With Washington, a podcast exploring the quirks and mysteries of the D.C. region, and 51st, a podcast miniseries about D.C.'s fight for representation. Her reporting has aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. She has won two regional Murrow Awards and a Public Media Journalists Association Award for her work.
Lefrak was formerly an editor at The New Republic, where she produced politics and culture podcasts. She has also worked as a producer at PRI’s The World and WGBH Boston, and served as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer in Oakland, California.
Lefrak is a graduate of Middlebury College, and received a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Boston University. Outside of work, she loves watching baseball, playing softball, reading, biking and scouting out the best places in town to buy french fries.
Follow her on Twitter.
-
The Supreme Court may be close to striking down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that guarantees a Constitutional right to an abortion. Here's what that would mean for Vermonters.
-
This hour, we're talking to trans Vermonters about local and national news stories centered on the transgender community.
-
This hour, the current state of Vermont's child care crisis, with a focus on how it is affecting local businesses.
-
Dr. Kimberly Blake shares the story of her son Sean, who struggled with opioid addiction and passed away from an overdose in 2017.
-
Governor Phil Scott is at odds with lawmakers over the state budget and a pension bill. Plus: another player in the EB-5 scandal sentenced, a bill to cut down on hunting waste, and COVID-19 numbers.
-
The film festival's executive director discusses some of the most exciting films and filmmakers participating in this year's event.
-
Montpelier-based author Jennifer McMahon discusses her new book, "The Children on the Hill," and the art of writing horror fiction.
-
Journalist and author Aarti Shahani discusses her memoir with Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak and a group of students from Essex High School.
-
After the murder of Fern Feather, a transgender woman from the Northeast Kingdom, we talk with the director of an LGBTQ anti-violence program about how to be a supportive ally to Vermont's trans community.
-
First-year Middlebury College student Rostyk Yarovyk reflects on what the past six weeks of war and invasion by Russia have meant for him, and his family still living in Ukraine.