WVBA 89.5 in Brattleboro is off the air due to a data outage. We're working to try and restore service ASAP. You can still listen on our online stream >>>

brave-little-state-vpr-white-1400x1400.png
Brave Little State
Hosted by Angela Evancie

What if you could decide what stories Vermont Public Radio should be covering, before they're even assigned?

That's the idea behind Brave Little State, a podcast where you ask the questions, you decide what VPR investigates, and then you work with us to find the answers.

So tell us: What question do you have about Vermont, our region or its people that you want us to explore? Submit it below, or leave us a short voicemail at 802-552-4880.

    Coming soon:

    • "What is the status of opening dispensaries for cannabis in Vermont?" — Joan Treske | Available June 23
    • Brave Little State's 5th Annual Brief History of Vermont Road Names | Available July 7
    • "Are there Native American legends and mythologies that speak to a deeper time relationship with the landscape of Vermont?" — David Hess | We are taking our time to report this one with care. Drop date TBD!

    Can art for the "Brave Little State Pale Ale" by Lawson's Finest Liquids
    Lawson's Finest
    /
    Courtesy

    Brave Little State is powered by Hearken. Our theme music is by Ty Gibbons. All questions asked make it to the question archive unless they don’t meet our guidelines for decorum, fairness or obvious conflicts of interest.

