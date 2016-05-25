What if you could decide what stories Vermont Public Radio should be covering, before they're even assigned?
That's the idea behind Brave Little State, a podcast where you ask the questions, you decide what VPR investigates, and then you work with us to find the answers.
So tell us: What question do you have about Vermont, our region or its people that you want us to explore? Submit it below, or leave us a short voicemail at 802-552-4880.
>>> Listen to our latest episode: When the Space Race (and arms dealing) came to the Northeast Kingdom
Coming soon:
- "What is the status of opening dispensaries for cannabis in Vermont?" — Joan Treske | Available June 23
- Brave Little State's 5th Annual Brief History of Vermont Road Names | Available July 7
- "Are there Native American legends and mythologies that speak to a deeper time relationship with the landscape of Vermont?" — David Hess | We are taking our time to report this one with care. Drop date TBD!
Brave Little State is powered by Hearken. Our theme music is by Ty Gibbons. All questions asked make it to the question archive unless they don’t meet our guidelines for decorum, fairness or obvious conflicts of interest.
Brave Little State tells the story of the secretive Space Research Corporation, and its founder Gerald Bull, whose talent and ambition led him down a perilous path.
Vermont has been a popular destination for those relocating during the pandemic. Brave Little State checks in with some who made the move to see how they’re adjusting to their new lives.
Most older Vermonters would rather stay in their homes than move to a nursing home or assisted living facility. Brave Little State surveys the obstacles to — and strategies for — aging in place.
Since moving back to Vermont, Sam Leveston has been searching for a local connection to Jewish life. So she sent Brave Little State on a quest to uncover a history — and a community — that's been built over hundreds of years.
It’s a scary thought, to be sure. Brave Little State considers a few apocalyptic scenarios, including some that have already begun. And: Just how neighborly would we be, really, if the world were ending?
This year’s mud season is full-on. So Brave Little State put your questions about dirt roads, deteriorating conditions and costs to Danville road foreman Keith Gadapee.
Naomi Fitzpatrick, Faith Awotho and Don Kiputa speak to Brave Little State about being young and Black in Vermont in 2022, and answer listener questions.
Amanda Calder of Winooski asked Brave Little State what it would look like if we raised money for our schools in a totally different way. It’s a hypothetical some lawmakers hope will become a reality.
A question from Dani Gagnon of Montpelier leads Brave Little State to find out why Vermont’s housing crunch has become a crisis — and what people are doing about it.
When question-asker Kate Phillips moved to Vermont, she was surprised to find three different food co-ops within driving range of her place. She then received a notice from her new electric company – yet another co-op! So, she started to wonder: What is the history of co-ops in Vermont? Why are they so successful here?