What’s it like to hike the Long Trail? (Encore)

The 272-mile Long Trail follows Green Mountain ridgelines from one end of Vermont to another. So what’s it like to hike the whole thing?

That’s what Eliza Keller, a Post Mills native living in Boston, was wondering when she put her question to Brave Little State.

Our people-powered journalism show originally produced this episode in May of 2018. (Find the original episode, and explore our digital feature here.) To celebrate the encore of this episode, we checked back in with a few hikers for updates since their trek on the trail.

Alec Fleischer, a.k.a. Hemlock, now lives in Durango, Colorado. He works as a carpenter there – and in his free time, he spends lots of time out on trails, as an ultra runner.

Alec Fleischer / Courtesy In 2018, Middlebury College student Alec Fleischer, who took the trail name Hemlock, decided to thru-hike the Long Trail between his summer job and the start of classes.

_

Megan Mondor, a.k.a. Whoopie Cat, was so inspired by her time on the trail that she wanted to keep the adventure going. So she quit her job and bought a 1988 Chevy van off craigslist. She tricked it out for “van life” and named it Large Marge.

Megan Mondor / Courtesy Megan Mondor's four-legged friend Huck, and her tricked-out van named Large Marge.

Megan Mondor / Courtesy The comfy interior of Large Marge.

Megan also returned to the Long Trail the following summer, to finish what she started. Huck the dog came too, and they completed their end to end trek in August of 2019.

Megan Mondor / VPR Megan Mondor's Long Trail sidekick Huck relaxing on the L.T.

_

After that, of course, the pandemic – and Megan’s van, Large Marge, became a haven and a perfect way to travel. Now Megan and her girlfriend use it to road trip around the East Coast, and dispense trail magic on the Appalachian Trail and the Long Trail. Wondering what trail magic is? Listen to the audio above!

Subscribe to Brave Little State for free, so you never miss an episode:

This episode was reported and produced by Lynne McCrea and Angela Evancie, with editing by Henry Epp. We had engineering support from Chris Albertine, and additional production help from Josh Crane and Myra Flynn. Ty Gibbons composed our theme music; other music by Blue Dot Sessions.

A very special thanks to Liza Morse and the Green Mountain Club.

