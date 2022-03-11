Why is Russia invading Ukraine?

The invasion of Ukraine has been the top story in the news for the last few weeks, and kids around the world are asking questions about what is happening and what it means for them. In this episode we ask Erin Hutchinson, Assistant Professor of Russian History at the University of Colorado Boulder, to help us understand the history behind this conflict. Adults: we don’t go into detail about what war looks like on the ground, but we acknowledge war is a scary topic. You may want to preview this episode ahead of time to make sure it's right for your kids.

Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript

We have collected some resources for parents/caregivers about how to talk to kids about war and ways families can help.

