Do you have to be tall to play basketball? Questions for the Washington Mystics
1 of 4 — mystics-huddle-vpr-jane-lindholm-20220523.jpg
Chicago Sky players huddle on the sidelines during a timeout.
Jane Lindholm
2 of 4 — mystics-vpr-jane-lindholm-20220523.jpg
Chicago Sky players watch the action on the court.
Jane Lindholm
3 of 4 — mystics-court-vpr-jane-lindholm-20220523.jpg
The Washington Mystics (in red) playing the Chicago Sky in 2022
Jane Lindholm
4 of 4 — mystics-presser-vpr-jane-lindholm-20220523.jpg
Mystics post game press conference with Ariel Atkins and Elizabeth Williams
Jane Lindholm
The Washington Mystics of the WNBA join us in this episode to answer all of your questions about the sport of basketball and what it’s like to be a professional athlete. How many basketballs does the team have? Why do balls spin when you bounce them? Who invented basketball? Why are basketballs orange with black lines? Why do men and women play on separate teams? How do injuries impact professional careers? And do you have to be tall to play hoops?
Download our learning guides: PDF | Google Slide | Transcript
Resources