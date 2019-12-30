100 Years Since Prohibition: How Our Relationship With Alcohol Continues To Change

Live call-in discussion: January marks 100 years since the 18th Amendment banned alcohol across the United States. Vermont tried its own alcohol ban decades earlier. Today, the state boasts about its craft beer and spirits, even as Vermont has high rates of excessive drinking. And sober-curious drinkers can increasingly find alcohol-free beer and cocktails on the menu. We look at how our relationship with alcohol continues to evolve.

Historian and writer Adam Krakowski, author of Vermont Prohibition: Teetotalers, Bootleggers & Corruption and two books on Vermont's and Burlington's brewing history, discusses the temperance movement that led to Vermont's statewide prohibition from 1853 through 1902, and what happened in Vermont during federal alcohol prohibition from 1920 through 1933. He also talks about the growing trend in low-to-zero-alcohol beers and cocktails.

Dr. Jan Carney, a professor and associate dean for public health and health policy at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine, discusses alcohol use and abuse from a public health perspective and the social pressures around drinking.

And hear from bartender Emily Morton, who's crafted a "temperance menu" of alcohol-free cocktails at Burlington speak-easy Deli 126.

Share your thoughts or experiences with alcohol and sobriety in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.