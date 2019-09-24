13 Companies Are Vying For N.H. Sports Betting Contract

The Lottery Commission is sifting through more than a dozen bids from vendors looking to manage sports gambling in New Hampshire.

State officials announced Monday that it received 13 responses to its request for proposal to oversee both online and in-person sports wagering.

The legislature approved sports gambling earlier this year, greenlighting up to 10 physical locations around the state. Similar to the rollout of Keno, municipalities will need to get approval of local voters before any facilities can start taking bets.

Lottery officials are expecting to select a winning vendor by November, with the first bets taking place early next year. The state is forecasting roughly $7.5 million in gambling revenue by 2021.

Professional and college sports will be offered, except for games involving New Hampshire-based teams.

