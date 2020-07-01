Related Program: 
1500 Boxes Of Fun For Kids Stuck At Home

By , & 1 hour ago
Projects for kids in quarantine. Plus: a former St. Albans police officer charged with assault, a day no new COVID-19 cases, and a mask mandate in Quebec.

Vermont Youth Project Of Rutland Puts Summer Fun In A Box

By Nina Keck 15 hours ago
People stacking white boxes against a wall with a colorful mural on it.
COVID-19 has closed playgrounds, limited sports and summer camp activities and curtailed playdates. So for many families with young kids, the long hot summer looms. But the situation got several nonprofit groups in Rutland to brainstorm ways to create kid-friendly, hands-on activities to help jumpstart family fun.

Child Care During A Pandemic

By , & Jun 4, 2020
The challenges of re-opening childcare during COVID-19. Plus: talking about race in Vermont, easing restrictions on the tourism sector, and Winooski’s COVID cluster.