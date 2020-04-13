Related Program: 
The 1918 Spanish Flu In Vermont & Lessons For Preserving Our 2020 Pandemic

    The UVM gymnasium became a medical clinic when the 1918 influenza pandemic, commonly called the "Spanish flu," hit Vermont in the fall of that year.
    UVM Silver Special Collections, courtesy

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Over a century ago, Vermonters — and the rest of the world — faced another historic pandemic, the 1918 influenza pandemic commonly known as the "Spanish flu." We talk with historians about how Vermont weathered the deadly outbreak of the flu that year, and with historical organizations about how to preserve the digital and physical artifacts of our present-day pandemic.

A "broadside," or public health poster, from Brandon, Vermont during the 1918 influenza pandemic known as the "Spanish flu."
Credit Vermont Historical Society, courtesy

Our guests are:

Share your questions or comments about the 1918 pandemic in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

