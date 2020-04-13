The 1918 Spanish Flu In Vermont & Lessons For Preserving Our 2020 Pandemic

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Over a century ago, Vermonters — and the rest of the world — faced another historic pandemic, the 1918 influenza pandemic commonly known as the "Spanish flu." We talk with historians about how Vermont weathered the deadly outbreak of the flu that year, and with historical organizations about how to preserve the digital and physical artifacts of our present-day pandemic.

Our guests are:

Mark Bushnell , historian and writer who wrote about the 1918 pandemic for VTDigger

, historian and writer who wrote about the 1918 pandemic for VTDigger Amanda Gustin , public programs manager at the Vermont Historical Society, sharing their 1918 pandemic artifacts and how Vermonters should view the artifacts of today

, public programs manager at the Vermont Historical Society, sharing their 1918 pandemic artifacts and how Vermonters should view the artifacts of today Andy Kolovos, associate director and archivist with the Vermont Folklife Center, discussing the Listening In Place initiative the center has launched in response to COVID-19.

Share your questions or comments about the 1918 pandemic in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 8 p.m.