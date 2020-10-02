'1A' Added To VPR’s Weekday Schedule

Vermont Public Radio will air the program 1A on weekdays at 11 a.m. beginning October 5, as On Point transitions to a one-hour program.

1A is a show for a changing America. Every day, 1A convenes a conversation about the most important issues of our time. Hosted by Jenn White, the show takes a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world.

With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports and humor.

The change comes as On Point, which has aired weekdays from 10 a.m.-noon on VPR since 2007, is reimagined to a single hour of radio, airing live from 10-11 a.m. Monday-Friday. According to an announcement at On Point’s website, “each hour will journey to help make complicated issues understandable. You'll hear the deep dive of a highly produced hour-long conversation, the rigor and analysis that are hallmarks of our show and the crackling intelligence of live radio." You can read more about the new vision for On Point here.

We always welcome your feedback about our program schedule! We hope you’ll tune in and let us know what you think.