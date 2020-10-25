Related Program: 
All Things Gardening

20 Feet Tall With Orange Fruits: Plant A Persimmon Tree!

By & Oct 25, 2020
  • An orange fruit hanging from a tree
    Persimmons look tropical but grow well in hardy Vermont zones. Wait to harvest when the fruit is mushy and soft.
    GomezDavid / iStock

The tropical-looking persimmon is hardy in Vermont, has avocado-like leaves and tasty orange fruits that are ready to harvest ...  now!

Persimmon fruits are the size of plums and have to be eaten when mushy-ripe. To add to its appeal, the leaves of this super tall tall plant turn golden in fall. The fruits hang on the tree into November, giving it a spooky look.

Varieties fall into astringent and non-astringent, and Asian and American, categories. Both Asian types won't grow in our climate, though, so search out the astringent American types. Varieties such as Meader, Yates, and Early Golden are hardy to Zone 4 or 5. 

All these trees grow 15-25 feet tall and wide, and most don't need two varieties for cross-pollination.

Plant your persimmon trees in well-drained soil in a protected spot in your yard. Once established, they need very little extra care.

Just note that, if harvested too early, the tannins that cause the astringency make the fruits pretty inedible! Harvest the fruits once they are fully colored and bring them indoors to complete the ripening. While non-astringent Asian types are eaten while still crunchy like apples, for the astringent American types, wait until they're mushy soft, almost pudding-like, before eating for the best flavor.

Q: Like many folks I have seen a boom in the chipmunk population this summer. Now, this fall, I see they have started to take up residence in the Hugelkultur beds I recently built. Will they harm whatever veggies I plant in those beds next spring, or can we peacefully co-exist? — Lyndon, in Waitsfield

It would be ideal if you could peacefully co-exist, but that probably will not happen. Wait until spring to see if the chipmunks are still in residence. If they are, try to drive them off early in the season. Drop castor oil pellets around, as mice, voles and chipmunks do not like the smell.

You can try to add essential oils of peppermint of spearmint onto cotton balls and sprinkle those around the area. The critters don't like those smells, either, and may just pack up and move out on their own.

Q: What is the approach to planting after buckthorn is removed from an area? After time, garlic mustard — another invasive species — has moved in to dominate the ground cover. What would you suggest to plant or treat the area after buckthorn removal? — Dick, in Burlington

This often happens when we take efforts to remove invasive plants from gardens and lawns, like buckthorn. Another invasive will just move right on in and replace it.

Once cleared out, you could try to plant native plants, trees and shrubs. Try grey or red dogwoods or shrubs like viburnum, nannyberry or blackhaw. Pack the newly cleared area with native plants, and that will keep the invasive ones at bay.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, the listener! Send your gardening questions and conundrums and Charlie may answer them in upcoming episodes. You can also leave a voicemail with your gardening question by calling VPR at (802) 655-9451.

Hear All Things Gardening during Weekend Edition Sunday with VPR host Mary Engisch, Sunday mornings at 9:35.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch by tweeting us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Food & Agriculture
Charlie Nardozzi
Vermont Garden Journal
All Things Gardening
Featured Program

Related Content

5 Uses For Dead Leaves (Some Make Your Lawn Healthier!)

By & Oct 18, 2020
Two scarecrows with a background of fall foliage
timeless / iStock

Leaves are falling, so it's time to do something (or nothing!) with them.

Do The 'Chop 'N Drop!': Learn The Newest Ways To Prep Your Garden In Tune With Nature

By & Oct 11, 2020
A orange cone in the middle of a pinkish-purple flower
Del Henderson Jr / iStock

Folks with perennial flower gardens might already have a go-to method for readying their beds for fall and winter, but there are new ways to clean up your plot that are more in tune with nature.

The Newest Tips For Planting Fall Shrubs: Detangle Those Roots, Y'all!

By & Sep 28, 2020
A shrub in burlap for winterization
lamiel / iStock

Frugal folks will enjoy the fact that, come fall, any trees and shrubs that you plan to plant are probably on sale at most garden stores and nurseries! And fall is the practical time to plant them, too, as the air is cool and the soil will stay warm enough for roots to start getting established.

Cover Crops Protect Soil In Winter And Help Control Weeds

By & Sep 20, 2020
Green plant
undefined undefined / iStock

Fall is a great time of year to plant cover crops to protect the soil over the winter. Come spring, you will have done your garden a favor and given it a head start, as the cover crops can add organic matter and help control weeds.