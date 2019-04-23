20 Years After Columbine, How The Shooting Changed Schools, Teachers And Students

Live call-in discussion: Twenty years ago, two high school seniors at Columbine High School in Colorado shot and killed 12 students and a teacher. They wounded more than 20 others.

It was a moment that shook that community and the entire nation. We look at how things have changed for schools, teachers, students and communities in the years since.

We'll hear the perspectives of those involved in education today. Joining us are:

Kate McCann, math teacher at U-32 High School in Montpelier.

Jeff Moreno, assistant principal at Hartford High School in White River Junction.

They'll discuss how the Columbine shootings have changed schools in the two decades afterwards in terms of safety and teaching, and how students are affected by heightened security measures.

Post your thoughts or questions below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.