Vermont Edition

20 Years After Columbine, How The Shooting Changed Schools, Teachers And Students

By & 24 minutes ago
  • The Columbine memorial honors and remembers the 13 victims of the shootings at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999.
    BanksPhotos / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Twenty years ago, two high school seniors at Columbine High School in Colorado shot and killed 12 students and a teacher. They wounded more than 20 others.

It was a moment that shook that community and the entire nation. We look at how things have changed for schools, teachers, students and communities in the years since.

We'll hear the perspectives of those involved in education today. Joining us are:

They'll discuss how the Columbine shootings have changed schools in the two decades afterwards in terms of safety and teaching, and how students are affected by heightened security measures.

Post your thoughts or questions below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Education
Public Safety

Related Content

How Safe Are Vermont Schools? Exploring Results Of A Statewide Survey

By & Apr 26, 2018
State and Essex Police at Essex High School during an April 2017 school lockdown.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

School shootings across the country—and a potentially averted shooting in Vermont—spurred Gov. Phil Scott to call for a security review for all Vermont schools. We're looking at the assessment's results and the holes it identified in school safety. 

State Begins Process To Award Grants For Securing Schools

By & Jul 18, 2018
So far, more than 250 schools have applied for state grant money to improve their security infrastructure.
Kameleon007 / iStock

This spring, the state conducted a wide ranging survey on the security of its schools in response to an alleged attempted school shooting and allocated $4 million in grants for those schools to improve their security. Now the money is available and grant applications have been pouring in.

After Threat At Essex High School, An Examination Of Lockdown And Safety Plans

By Vermont Edition Apr 19, 2017

On April 12, a threat of violence aimed at Essex High School set police into action and the school into lockdown mode. Surrounding schools in Essex Junction took precautions as well and went into lockout mode.

On Wednesday, Vermont Edition reviewed what happened last week with individuals from Essex High School and the Essex Police Department, and talked about school safety with Gary Margolis – a former UVM police chief and the CEO of Social Sentinel, a software company that helps schools identify threats made on social media.