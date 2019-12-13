Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

20 Years Later: What Vermont’s Baker Decision Did For LGBTQ Rights

By & 23 minutes ago
  • A plaque raised to commemoratating the Baker decision stands in front of the Vermont Statehouse.
    It's been 20 years since the December 1999 Baker v. Vermont decision, which paved the way for same-sex civil unions in Vermont. We're marking the anniversary with a discussion on "Vermont Edition" about its meaning and impact today.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Dec. 20 marks the 20th anniversary of the Vermont Supreme Court decision known as Baker v. Vermont. The court's ruling ultimately found that couples of the same gender must be afforded the same legal rights as opposite-gender couples. How that would happen would be the work of a contentious legislative session, which ultimately led to same-sex civil unions, and both celebration and anger throughout Vermont. We're talking about the Baker anniversary and its impact today. 

We hear from Stan Baker about how the lawsuit came about and made its way from courtrooms to the statehouse floor.

And we talk with Nina Beck and Stacy Jolles, one of the three couples who sued the state as part of the Baker lawsuit, about how the case affected their family.

Share your thoughts, reflections and comments about the Baker decision in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
LGBTQ
Vermont Supreme Court

Related Content

The Evolution Of Gender-Affirming Health Care For Trans And Nonbinary Vermonters

By & Jul 16, 2019
The transgender flag behind the caduceus staff of Hermes.
Wikimedia Commons

Vermont's health care rules could soon make it easier for trans and nonbinary youth under the age of 21 to get gender-affirming surgery. But for many, surgery may only come after months or even years of other treatments and therapies. Vermont Edition talks about health care options for trans and nonbinary Vermonters and what changes to state rules could mean for those seeking surgery. 

'We Are Everywhere': New Bennington LGBTQ Group Reaches For Visibility

By Nov 7, 2019
A woman stands in a doorway framed by colorful wood panels. A white dog stands nearby.
Elodie Reed / VPR

At Lisa Carton's tiny house nestled in the hills of Bennington, there are a whole lot of rainbows. Wood panels painted purple, green, orange, yellow and blue frame Carton's front door. Inside, the main room is cushioned by a multi-hued, kaleidoscopic rug. Out the back door is a shed where, until a recent storm blew it down, a Pride flag flew.