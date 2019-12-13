20 Years Later: What Vermont’s Baker Decision Did For LGBTQ Rights

Live call-in discussion: Dec. 20 marks the 20th anniversary of the Vermont Supreme Court decision known as Baker v. Vermont. The court's ruling ultimately found that couples of the same gender must be afforded the same legal rights as opposite-gender couples. How that would happen would be the work of a contentious legislative session, which ultimately led to same-sex civil unions, and both celebration and anger throughout Vermont. We're talking about the Baker anniversary and its impact today.

We hear from Stan Baker about how the lawsuit came about and made its way from courtrooms to the statehouse floor.

And we talk with Nina Beck and Stacy Jolles, one of the three couples who sued the state as part of the Baker lawsuit, about how the case affected their family.

Share your thoughts, reflections and comments about the Baker decision in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.