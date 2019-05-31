Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The 2019 Summer Book Show

    Is summer a time to tear into a new novel, dive into a classic memoir or listen along to a new audiobook? "Vermont Edition" wants your summer books recommendations.
Live call-in discussion: It's June, and so it's time to ask the age-old question: what are you reading this summer? In Vermont Edition's annual summer book show, we're talking with librarians and bookstore owners around the state about new novels, memorable memoirs, first-rate nonfiction and books for kids and young adults to dive into this summer. 

Joining the discussion about books, audiobooks, e-books and more are:

Broadcast live on Monday, June 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

