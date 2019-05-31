The 2019 Summer Book Show

Live call-in discussion: It's June, and so it's time to ask the age-old question: what are you reading this summer? In Vermont Edition's annual summer book show, we're talking with librarians and bookstore owners around the state about new novels, memorable memoirs, first-rate nonfiction and books for kids and young adults to dive into this summer.
Joining the discussion about books, audiobooks, e-books and more are:
- Carolyn Brennan, director of library services at Montpelier's Kellog-Hubbard Library.
- Stan Hynds, adult book buyer for the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center and Northshire Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, NY.
- Starr LaTronica, library director at the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro.
Share your recommendations for books or audiobooks below.
Broadcast live on Monday, June 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.