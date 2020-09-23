2020 General Election Debates: Candidates For Governor

On Sept. 24, we hear from two candidates vying for the office of governor of Vermont: Phil Scott and David Zuckerman. We find out where they stand on key issues, and ask your questions ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.

If you have a question for the candidates, email community@vpr.net.

VPR and Vermont PBS have established a set of objective criteria to determine each debate lineup. That criteria includes each the following:

Major party status;

Incumbent office-holder;

Independent or minor party candidates who polled at 5% or more favorability in a statewide scientific nonpartisan poll, conducted within the last six months; and

Independent or minor party candidates who received 5 percent or more of the vote in the previous statewide general election for state or federal office

Broadcast on Sept. 24, 2020, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. The debate will also air on Vermont PBS at 8 p.m.

