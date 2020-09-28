2020 General Election Debates: Candidates For Lt. Governor

On Sept. 29, it's the second installment of the VPR/Vermont PBS General Election debates series. Bob Kinzel moderates a conversation between lt. governor candidates Molly Gray and Scott Milne, and asks your questions ahead of Nov. 3.

If you have a question for the candidates, email community@vpr.net.

VPR and Vermont PBS have established a set of objective criteria to determine each debate lineup. That criteria includes each the following:

Major party status;

Incumbent office-holder;

Independent or minor party candidates who polled at 5% or more favorability in a statewide scientific nonpartisan poll, conducted within the last six months; and

Independent or minor party candidates who received 5% or more of the vote in the previous statewide general election for state or federal office

Taped for broadcast on Sept. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. The debate will also air on Vermont PBS at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.