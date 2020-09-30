2020 General Election Debates: Candidates For U.S. House

On Oct. 1, Bob Kinzel moderates the third and final debate in the VPR/Vermont PBS General Election debates series. Listen as U.S. House candidates Peter Welch and Miriam Berry face off on key issues and answer your questions ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

If you have a question for the candidates, email community@vpr.net.

VPR and Vermont PBS have established a set of objective criteria to determine each debate lineup. That criteria includes each the following:

Major party status;

Incumbent office-holder;

Independent or minor party candidates who polled at 5% or more favorability in a statewide scientific nonpartisan poll, conducted within the last six months; and

Independent or minor party candidates who received 5% or more of the vote in the previous statewide general election for state or federal office

Taped for broadcast on Oct. 1, 2020 at noon.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. The debate will also air on Vermont PBS at 7 p.m.

