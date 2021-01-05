Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The 2021 Legislative Session Begins Wednesday. How's That Gonna Go?

By & 42 minutes ago
  • The Vermont Statehouse against a blue sky and snowy ground
    The Statehouse will not be filled with legislators this year, as most are working from home over Zoom.
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

Live noon discussion: Wednesday is the first day of the 2021 legislative session, and the Statehouse is faced with quite an unusual openining day, followed by a remote start to the session. This hour, we talk with freshman lawmakers and Statehouse employees about their plans, hopes and worries for 2021. 

Our guests are:

  • Tom Kavet, Vermont Legislature's economist
  • Sen. Kesha Ram, a newly-elected Democrat from Chittenden County
  • Josh Wronski, executive director of the Vermont Progressive Party
  • Sen. Heather Surprenant, a newly-elected Progressive from Windsor County
  • Rep. Michael Morgan, a newly-elected Republican from Milton
  • Matthew Romei, chief of the Capitol Police
  • David Schultz, Vermont's State Curator

