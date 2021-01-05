The 2021 Legislative Session Begins Wednesday. How's That Gonna Go?

Live noon discussion: Wednesday is the first day of the 2021 legislative session, and the Statehouse is faced with quite an unusual openining day, followed by a remote start to the session. This hour, we talk with freshman lawmakers and Statehouse employees about their plans, hopes and worries for 2021.

Our guests are:

Tom Kavet, Vermont Legislature's economist

Vermont Legislature's economist Sen. Kesha Ram, a newly-elected Democrat from Chittenden County

a newly-elected Democrat from Chittenden County Josh Wronski, executive director of the Vermont Progressive Party

executive director of the Vermont Progressive Party Sen. Heather Surprenant, a newly-elected Progressive from Windsor County

a newly-elected Progressive from Windsor County Rep. Michael Morgan , a newly-elected Republican from Milton

, a newly-elected Republican from Milton Matthew Romei, chief of the Capitol Police

chief of the Capitol Police David Schultz, Vermont's State Curator

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

