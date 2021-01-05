The 2021 Legislative Session Begins Wednesday. How's That Gonna Go?

Live noon discussion: Wednesday is the first day of the 2021 legislative session, and the Statehouse is faced with quite an unusual openining day, followed by a remote start to the session. This hour, we talk with freshman lawmakers and Statehouse employees about their plans, hopes and worries for 2021.
Our guests are:
- Tom Kavet, Vermont Legislature's economist
- Sen. Kesha Ram, a newly-elected Democrat from Chittenden County
- Josh Wronski, executive director of the Vermont Progressive Party
- Sen. Heather Surprenant, a newly-elected Progressive from Windsor County
- Rep. Michael Morgan, a newly-elected Republican from Milton
- Matthew Romei, chief of the Capitol Police
- David Schultz, Vermont's State Curator
Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
