26 Farmworkers In Shoreham Test Positive For COVID-19

In Shoreham, 26 farmworkers at Champlain Orchards have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the orchard’s owner, Bill Suhr.

The cases, which were reported by the Vermont Department of Health on Monday amount to the largest single-day increase in cases in the state in four months. The state reported a total of 33 cases Monday, 26 of which are in Addison County, where the orchard is located.

Suhr told VPR that the 26 affected individuals are men who came from Jamaica to work seasonally in Vermont through the H2A visa program. All were living in the same dormitory, one of five worker living areas at the orchard, Suhr said. The workers arrived in Vermont on September 14 and began a mandatory two-week quarantine, in keeping with state health guidelines.

Suhr said one individual told the orchard’s management he was not feeling well on September 29, a day after the quarantine period ended. The individual subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Suhr said the health department set up a testing site at the orchard Saturday morning, testing each of the more than 90 workers employed there this season. Suhr said 26 tests came back positive on Sunday afternoon.

Of the people who tested positive, Suhr said, “They are all feeling well, and we hope that remains the case.”

Champlain Orchards closed to the public over the weekend, at a time of year when the orchard would typically be busy with visitors.

“We are focusing our bakery crew. Instead of making pies for the public, they are working on preparing meals… for our staff,” Suhr said Monday.

Suhr said he is committed to ensuring the COVID-positive workers will have access to medical care. “We would call Porter Hospital if we needed help,” he said.

Earlier Monday, Health Department spokesperson Ben Truman confirmed the outbreak was “self-contained” at an individual business in Addison County, but declined to name the business, and said there was “no risk to the public” at this time.

Suhr said all fruit handled by those who have been infected will be sanitized. But he notes that transmission through food is rare. Suhr said that his business followed all recommended health protocols.

“We were certainly trying to abide by everything that was recommended. We can always do better and so can our health care system… but it is a pandemic, and we’re working on taking care of our staff right now,” Suhr said.

Disclosure: Champlain Orchards is a VPR underwriter.

