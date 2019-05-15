30 Years Of Dr. Dynasaur: The Health Care Program's Past And Future

The "Dr. Dynasaur" program has been providing healthcare for children and pregnant women for thirty years, and it's gone through a number of expansions and iterations. We're talking about how Dr. Dynasaur works, who is covered, how the program has changed since its introduction and how it might evolve going forward.

With us is Ashley Berliner, director of health care policy and planning at the Department of Vermont Health Access.

Also joining us is Paul Harrington, former Republican state representative and former executive vice president of the Vermont Medical Society. He was involved at the formation of Dr. Dynasaur and in many of its further developments.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.