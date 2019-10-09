4 Officers Identified In Fatal Rutland Shooting, Body Found In Salisbury Has Been Identified

Reporter Nina Keck spoke to VPR's 'All Things Considered' host Henry Epp around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Update 9:50 a.m. 10/10/2019 Vermont State Police have identified the man whose body was discovered in Salisbury, in a case that is believed to be connected to the shooting in Rutland. The victim is Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland. An autopsy has determined that the cause of death is gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is homicide. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Vermont State Police have identified the four Rutland officers involved in Tuesday's fatal shooting of a man in Rutland.

The officers are:

Rutland City Sgt. Adam Lucia, who has been with the department seven years

Rutland City Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, who has served with the department 12 years

Rutland City Cpl. Elias Anderson who has been with the department four years

Rutland Town Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, who has been with the department four years

All four are on paid administrative leave while the state police investigate the shooting, which officials said is standard procedure.

The officers were pursuing a suspect who had fired a gun multiple times into the front entrance of the Rutland City Police Department around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Christopher G. Louras, 33, was fatally shot in a gunfight with the officers near the Amtrak station in downtown Rutland. Police said Louras fired a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle during the exchange with police. An autopsy is planned.

Louras is the son of former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

Meanwhile, a separate but connected investigation continues into the death of a man whose body was discovered off Lake Dunmore Road, in Salisbury, Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. An autopsy is expected to be performed Wednesday at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, in Burlington, to determine the cause and manner of death and confirm the victim's identity.