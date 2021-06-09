Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

49 Days In Lockdown

By & 36 minutes ago

The mental health toll of prison lockdowns in Vermont. Plus, over 3,000 vaccine shots to go, permanent mail-in voting and Koffee Kup’s new buyer.

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

The Frequency
VPR News Updates

