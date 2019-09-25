Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The 50-Day Campaign: National Election Looms In Canada

By & 49 minutes ago
  • The Canadian federal election is just weeks away, so
    The Canadian federal election is just weeks away, so "Vermont Edition" gets a look at how the makeup of Parliament in Ottawa could change.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Seven weeks. That's the sum total of a Canadian federal election. And with just about a month to go until Canadians cast their votes, we'll get an idea of the top issues in this election and how multiple scandals involving Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might affect the vote.

Joining us to explain the Canadian election system and the concerns of voters there is Jeff Ayres, political science professor at St. Michael's College and an expert on Canadian politics.

We'll also speak with Jonathan Montpetit, Quebec political correspondent for CBC Montreal, about what voters in the province are thinking as election day nears.

Post your questions or comments about the Canadian election below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Canada

Related Content

Quebec Election Results Mark A Political Shift For The Province

By & Oct 9, 2018
The membership of the National Assembly of Quebec looks very different after the October 1 provincial election.
OZinOH / flickr

On October 1, the province of Quebec held the general election for its legislative body - the National Assembly of Quebec. The results were historic - a seven-year-old center-right party that campaigned on limits to immigration won the most seats. That makes it the first time since the 1960s that power hasn't been held by either the Liberals or the Parti Quebecois.

As Trade Tensions Build, New England Governors And Canadian Premiers Stress Regional Ties

By Aug 12, 2018
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, left, and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott sign a bilateral agreement Sunday in Stow
John Dillon / VPR

New England governors and premiers from eastern Canadian provinces plan to stress cross-border cooperation, not confrontation when they gather this week in Stowe.

The Liberals' Sweeping Win In Canada Signals Desire For Change

By Oct 21, 2015
Gavin St. Ours / Flickr

Canadians have now had a few days to absorb the big political news: Stephen Harper is out, Justin Trudeau in. But what happens now?