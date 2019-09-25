The 50-Day Campaign: National Election Looms In Canada

Live call-in discussion: Seven weeks. That's the sum total of a Canadian federal election. And with just about a month to go until Canadians cast their votes, we'll get an idea of the top issues in this election and how multiple scandals involving Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might affect the vote.

Joining us to explain the Canadian election system and the concerns of voters there is Jeff Ayres, political science professor at St. Michael's College and an expert on Canadian politics.

We'll also speak with Jonathan Montpetit, Quebec political correspondent for CBC Montreal, about what voters in the province are thinking as election day nears.

Post your questions or comments about the Canadian election below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.