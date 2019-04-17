Act 46: Understanding The Court Cases, Refusals And Lingering Questions

Live call-in discussion: Four years after it was signed, the Act 46 school district consolidation law is nearing its final deadline on July 1. But there are court cases, refusals by school districts to merge and many questions swirling around the remaining mergers. We get updates and answers on these issues.

Joining Vermont Edition are:

Lola Duffort, VT Digger Education Reporter

Laurie Beyranevand, Vermont Law School associate dean and professor

David Major, Westminster school board chair

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.