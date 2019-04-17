Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Act 46: Understanding The Court Cases, Refusals And Lingering Questions

By & 27 minutes ago
  • The long and winding road for Act 46 is nearing its final deadline. But questions and court decisions are still in play that could change the final outcomes.
    ErikaMitchell / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Four years after it was signed, the Act 46 school district consolidation law is nearing its final deadline on July 1. But there are court cases, refusals by school districts to merge and many questions swirling around the remaining mergers. We get updates and answers on these issues.

Joining Vermont Edition are:

  • Lola Duffort, VT Digger Education Reporter
  • Laurie Beyranevand, Vermont Law School associate dean and professor
  • David Major, Westminster school board chair

Post your questions or comments on Act 46 below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Education
Act 46

Secretary of Education Dan French sent out a memo Friday saying if districts don’t move forward with the forced mergers, the state "will take every action legally available to bring the district into compliance."