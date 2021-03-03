Related Program: 
Addison Central School District Towns Vote To Let Ripton Leave. What's Next For Ripton Elementary?

1 hour ago
  • A colorful, hand-painted sign showing a garden against green mountains and a sunny sky reads Ripton School Community Garden, in the snow.
    On Tuesday, all six towns in Addison Central School District voted to allow Ripton to leave the district in order to keep Ripton Elementary School open. The decision will go next to the state Board of Education.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Live discussion: The town of Ripton is one of seven to be part of the Addison Central School District, which came together under Act 46. But the people of Ripton want to leave the district in order to keep their school open.

On Town Meeting Day, the six other towns in the school district voted to let Ripton leave. This segment, we find out what comes next for Ripton Elementary School. 

Our guest is:

  • Tracey Harrington, principal of Ripton Elementary School

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

