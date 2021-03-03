Addison Central School District Towns Vote To Let Ripton Leave. What's Next For Ripton Elementary?

Live discussion: The town of Ripton is one of seven to be part of the Addison Central School District, which came together under Act 46. But the people of Ripton want to leave the district in order to keep their school open.

On Town Meeting Day, the six other towns in the school district voted to let Ripton leave. This segment, we find out what comes next for Ripton Elementary School.

Our guest is:

Tracey Harrington, principal of Ripton Elementary School

