Addressing The Toll Of Racism On New Englanders' Mental Health

  Originally from Somalia, Deqa Dhalac immigrated to Maine in 2005. She works for the Maine Department of Education and serves on South Portland City Council. Dhalac says it can be challenging to bridge different cultural understandings of mental health.
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC
    Joe Amon / Connecticut Public/NENC
Originally published on October 1, 2020 11:50 am

Racism is trauma. But racism’s impact on mental health can be hard to talk about. In this third episode of a special radio series on “Racism In New England,” we hear about the stressors to mental health in the region and ways to get relief. 

Premieres: Thursday, October 1, 2020

Check your station here for specific air dates in New England.

This series is produced by the New England News Collaborative and America Amplified. For an upcoming episode, we want to hear from you:

  • What does your school teach about racism? What does it omit? What should change?

Leave us a voicemail on our comment line: 860-275-7595. Or email us at AmericaAmplified@nepm.org.

GUESTS:

Bhuttu Mathews, Vermont-based mental health counselor.

Dr. Charles Dike, chief medical officer with the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine.

Lisa Sockabasin, director of programs and external affairs at Wabanaki Public Health in Maine and Passamaquoddy tribal member.

Deqa Dhalac, family engagement and cultural responsiveness specialist for the Maine Department of Education and city councilor in South Portland. Originally from Somalia, she immigrated to Maine in 2005.

Dean Robinson, associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Jamie Daniels, licensed and independent clinical social worker and adjunct associate professor at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Jennifer Rooks of Maine Public and Traci Griffith

Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer

Producers: Cindy Han and Jonathan Smith of Maine Public, Lydia Brown of Vermont Public Radio and Daniela Luna.

Executive Producer: John Dankosky of America Amplified

Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Theme Music: Latrell James

Additional support: Connecticut Public, New England Public Media, Vermont Public Radio, Maine Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio and CAI Cape and Islands. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Related Content

Mental Health And Police Violence: How Crisis Intervention Teams Are Failing

By Sep 18, 2020

Nationwide protests over police accountability and racial justice have reenergized longstanding efforts to fundamentally change how police departments respond to someone in a mental health emergency. Many are calling for removing or dramatically reducing law enforcement's role in responding to those crisis calls unless absolutely necessary.

How Segregation Persists In 'Progressive' New England

By & Sep 24, 2020

Despite New England's progressive reputation, residential segregation still exists in communities throughout the region. 

In this second episode of a special radio series on "Racism In New England," we look at how housing laws and discrimination influence where we live — from the predominantly white states of northern New England to cities and suburbs in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

New England's Abolitionist History At Odds With Racist Realities

By & Sep 17, 2020

Here’s the story that New England tells itself: Racism is a Southern problem.

But our region’s abolitionist past hides a darker history of racism, slavery and segregation. It’s a legacy that lives with us today. 