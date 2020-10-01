Addressing The Toll Of Racism On New Englanders' Mental Health

Listen to the show here.

Racism is trauma. But racism’s impact on mental health can be hard to talk about. In this third episode of a special radio series on “Racism In New England,” we hear about the stressors to mental health in the region and ways to get relief.



Premieres: Thursday, October 1, 2020

GUESTS:

Bhuttu Mathews, Vermont-based mental health counselor.

Dr. Charles Dike, chief medical officer with the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine.

Lisa Sockabasin, director of programs and external affairs at Wabanaki Public Health in Maine and Passamaquoddy tribal member.

Deqa Dhalac, family engagement and cultural responsiveness specialist for the Maine Department of Education and city councilor in South Portland. Originally from Somalia, she immigrated to Maine in 2005.

Dean Robinson, associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Jamie Daniels, licensed and independent clinical social worker and adjunct associate professor at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Jennifer Rooks of Maine Public and Traci Griffith

Coordinating Producer: Morgan Springer

Producers: Cindy Han and Jonathan Smith of Maine Public, Lydia Brown of Vermont Public Radio and Daniela Luna.

Executive Producer: John Dankosky of America Amplified

Executive Editor: Vanessa de la Torre

Theme Music: Latrell James

Additional support: Connecticut Public, New England Public Media, Vermont Public Radio, Maine Public Radio, New Hampshire Public Radio and CAI Cape and Islands. America Amplified and the New England News Collaborative are funded, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

