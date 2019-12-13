Related Program: 
Affordable Apartments Proposed On Vacant Lot In Downtown Morrisville

  • Two people look at building plans laid out on a table.
    Kerrie Lohr and Jim Lovinsky, of Lamoille Housing Partnership, look at plans for the Village Center Apartments project proposed in Morrisville.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

A vacant lot in downtown Morrisville could soon be the site of a 24-unit affordable housing project.

Lamoille Housing Partnership is working with Housing Vermont on the apartment building and seeking local permits.

One area of concern is a lack of parking, though there is a municipal parking lot just across the street. Jim Lovinsky, Lamoille Housing Partnership's executive director, said his organization is helping the town create additional spaces in the lot.

"We are coordinating with the town and working with the town to redesign that parking lot – repave it and add spaces," he said. "So that will expand that parking, not just for us but for the community as a whole."

Lovinsky said the apartments would fulfill housing needs for older and low-income Vermonters, but also younger people entering the workforce. That directive, Lovinsky said, comes from Gov. Phil Scott:

"One of the things he asked us to do in looking at affordable housing is to raise our income qualification levels, all the way up to 120% of area median income," Lovinsky explained. "And the purpose of that was to retain and attract young workers. … That means that for a two-person household, for instance, they can qualify with an income as high as $70,000."

If the project is permitted, Lovinsky said they plan to start construction next fall.

