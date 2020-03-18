Related Program: 
VPR News

After 70 Years Of Marriage, One Vermont Couple Weathers COVID-19 Apart

By Nina Keck 35 minutes ago
  • Marion Austin holds a photo in a blue armchair
    Marion Austin used to visit her husband John Austin every day at The Pines in Rutland. Now, the couple of nearly 70 years keep in touch via FaceTime.
    Nina Keck / VPR

With elderly populations especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, nursing homes and assisted living centers in Vermont have drastically limited access for visitors. For the Austins, a couple that began dating just after World War II, it’s the first time they’ve been apart. 

“He was 20 and I was 16 when we met in church,” said Marion Austin, who sat on the couch in her Rutland living room Sunday and looked through old photo albums. “We were sitting in the balcony… and we kind of chatted up during the service, and then afterwards went out for a soda. It was probably six or eight months later that he asked me to go steady.”

Marion is petite and lively, with short white hair and bright blue eyes. As she showed a photo from her and John’s wedding, she said, “That was who he was around the time when I met him: Johnny Austin. He was so handsome.” 

The two were married when Marion was 19 and John was 23, on Oct. 7, 1950. This year, in October, will mark their 70th wedding anniversary.

Marion and John Austin of Rutland were married on Oct. 7, 1950. She was 19 and he was 23. Today, John resides at The Pines, where, before COVID-19, Marion visited him every day.
Credit Marion Austin, Courtesy

The Austins moved to Vermont with their three children in 1969. Marion was a housewife and John was a home builder. When their kids were grown, Marion returned to school to get a master's degree in counseling psychology and went to work in Rutland. 

For his part, John kept building houses until he retired in his 60s. He stayed active by skiing and playing tennis, but Parkinson’s disease and dementia slowly took their toll on him, and caring for him eventually became too much for Marion. 

In July 2018, John checked into The Pines, a nursing home in Rutland. Marion began living by herself for the first time at age 86. 

“Someone used the term ‘ambiguous grieving’ because you’re grieving for someone who’s still here,” said Marion of caring for John through his dementia. “It was beginning a series of letting go: First of all, letting go by letting someone else take care of him — I still did his laundry. Then finally, I let go of that.” 

However, she couldn’t let go of daily visits to see John, tell him she loved him and make sure he had whatever he needed.

“This is where the ‘for better or for worse’ comes in, you know?” she said. 

Marion said she visited John nearly every day until last week, when nursing homes everywhere began to limit outside visitors to protect their clients from the COVID-19 virus. 

“It’s not terrible or awful, it’s just different,” she said of the change. She understands and appreciates the precautions and, having visited so often, she knows and trusts the staff at The Pines. 

“I don’t have any worries about his care. I know the people who are going to be sure he’s OK,” she said. For example: “There’s a gal in activities who always makes sure his hearing aids are in there … and somebody else who makes sure he gets to all of the musical programs.” 

Until the facility limited non-essential visitors to inhibit the spread of COVID-19, Marion Austin visited her husband John Austin every day at The Pines, a Rutland nursing home and rehabilitation center.
Credit Nina Keck / VPR

And now, staff at The Pines are also helping Marion FaceTime with John, since she can’t be there to spend time with him in person. 

On a recent day, she gave him a call. 

“Hi Honey! Can you see me?” she asked.

With the help of a nurse, John replied: “Marion — yes, I’m here.”

Resting her phone on her lap, Marion relaxed, laughing with John and his nurse as she heard about his day, including how he’d laughed and joked through a dinner the night before with a friend named Lena at the nursing home. 

“But we’re still married right?” Marion said with a smile.

“Yeah, I hope so!” John said.

“We are, honey!”

“I’ll find out when you get here,” John said, laughing.

“I’ll get there when I can, OK?” Marion said. “I can’t get there just yet, but I’ll get there sometime, OK?”

“Don’t forget me,” John said.

“I love you.” 

“I love you too… bye.” 

They talked like this for about three minutes. 

For Marion, visits with John are always bittersweet. Their conversations aren’t real conversations anymore. Even when she’d see him in person at the nursing home, she admits she felt exhausted in the elevator, heading home. 

But not being able to see him is harder. She worries he’ll forget her. 

“I think the only way we’re going to know the full impact is by… how long… this will go on,” Marion said. “If it goes on a week, two weeks, if I’m not able to go for a month, will he know me then? Maybe not.” 

A young John Austin stands with his father. Today, he resides at The Pines in Rutland.
Credit VPR

The concerns over COVID-19 are real, and Marion appreciates that she and her husband are at high risk. However, it’s been hard; her caregivers support group has canceled its meetings and isolation looms. 

“I try not to be afraid. I don’t want to live my life in fear,” she said. “The two words that come to mind are trust and gratitude. I have a lot of trust and gratitude for what is.” 

And faith, she added, knowing the situation is out of her hands.

“That’s why, from the day John went in that nursing home — even before — I have disciplined myself to take one day at a time. I’m still learning; I haven’t gotten there,” she said with a laugh. “But if I can stay in the present, I’m not thinking about how long this is going to go on. I can’t.” 

So, she said, if all she has right now is FaceTime with her husband, she’ll be grateful for that. 

Tags: 
VPR News
Elderly
Coronavirus
Rutland

Related Content

Vermont Coronavirus Updates for Wednesday, March 18

By VPR Staff 6 hours ago
Pedestrian wearing a face mask crosses the street.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Wednesday, March 18. 

Gov. Calls For Child Care For 'Essential Personnel', Provides Array Of Updates

By & 4 hours ago
A poster of "community helpers."
Elodie Reed / VPR File

After ordering the closure of schools, bars, restaurants and child care centers earlier this week, Gov. Phil Scott told Vermonters Wednesday that their individual behavior will continue to play a decisive role in how pervasively the coronavirus spreads in Vermont.

The Struggle To Keep Vulnerable Seniors Safe In A Large Coronavirus Cluster

By Brian Mann Mar 15, 2020

On a spring morning, Jamie Fields and her mom Joyce Collins are standing outside a grocery store in New Rochelle, N.Y., arguing over how to stay safe.

"She's very nervous," Collins says. She's only 57, but was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, which means she's vulnerable to COVID-19. "I just got out of the hospital."

They live together just up the street in the center of the New Rochelle containment area. They say they're trying to keep their sense of humor about a global pandemic that's landed on their doorstep.