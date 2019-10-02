Did It Work?

The Brooks House building in Brattleboro, Vermont.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

'Did It Work?': Redeveloping Brattleboro's Fire-Damaged Brooks House

After a fire damaged a historic building in Brattleboro , investors had a tough time raising enough money to redevelop the property. Ultimately, the project relied on both federal and state grants to finance the reconstruction. Eight years after the fire, we look at the current status of the Brooks House.

The train track and a station near the Burlington Waterfront bike path.
Elodie Reed / VPR

'Did It Work?': Bringing Amtrak Train Service From Rutland To Burlington

Joe Buley dumps stock materials into a composting bin.
Emily Corwin / VPR

'Did It Work?': Farm To Plate Program's Goal To Increase Local Food Consumption

After Auction, Green Mountain College's Giant Kaleidoscope Looking At Cross-Country Move

By 2 minutes ago
  • A working kaleidoscope sculpture on the Green Mountain College campus in Poultney.
    This week a working kaleidoscope sculpture was taken away from the closed campus of Green Mountain College, in Poultney. The new owner plans to send it to Prescott College, in Arizona.
    Dan Roberts, courtesy

Dan Roberts was never a student at Green Mountain College, but the now-closed campus in Poultney still played a big part in his life. He grew up about 15 minutes from the school, and he has childhood memories of playing with a 12-foot kaleidoscope that — until this week — stood on the school grounds.

Roberts also worked at the college early in his career, lived on campus, and even met his wife there. She also worked for the school and is a Green Mountain alumna. Now the couple lives in Alabama, but they often come back to Vermont to visit family and friends.

Their visit last month happened to coincide with an art and collectibles auction of some of Green Mountain College’s collection.

Roberts went to the auction — and he said he was heartbroken when that giant, sheet metal kaleidoscope he remembered so fondly wasn't getting any bids. So Roberts raised his auction paddle and, after a little back-and-forth with another bidder, it was his.

"I thought for sure, being a piece this size, being a piece that truly kind of symbolizes Green Mountain College for us and a lot of other people … I thought for sure it was going to go for, you know, many, many thousands of dollars," said Roberts.

His winning bid? $650.

"With auction fees and all that, I ended up paying about $800 for this monstrosity," he said. "Which, again, I had no plans for. But in the moment at an auction, honestly I didn’t have time to think about it."

Now Roberts is reaching out to Green Mountain alumni to try and raise enough money to move the kaleidoscope to Prescott College, in Arizona. He said many former Green Mountain students and faculty have landed at Prescott, and that's also where Green Mountain College's records are being stored.

Roberts said he hopes that by bringing the kaleidoscope to the Prescott campus, a piece of Green Mountain College will live on where the closed school's records now reside.

Syllabus For Survival

Green Mountain College To Auction Artwork (And More) To Help Pay Campus Upkeep Costs

By Sep 17, 2019
The exterior of a building at Green Mountain College.
Nina Keck / VPR

No one has bought Green Mountain College yet — so to help pay for campus upkeep, some of the artwork, books and furniture the college collected over the years is being auctioned this week.

The Impact Of Green Mountain College's Closing On And Off Campus

By & Feb 12, 2019
The exterior of a building at Green Mountain College.
Nina Keck / VPR

After weeks of rumors flying among students and faculty, administrators announced that Green Mountain College in Poultney would close in May. Now, layoffs are already starting and the impact of the closure is being felt well beyond campus. We’re talking about the College's closing, the effects on the surrounding community and the next steps for all involved.