After Cotton Brook Landslide, State Officials Start Building Statewide Hazard Map

Earlier this year, Vermont recorded one of its biggest landslides on record in Waterbury's Cotton Brook area of the Mount Mansfield State Forest. No one was hurt in the tumult but 12 acres of hillside vanished, and part of a popular trail and nearby stream were damaged. VPR reporter John Dillon visited the site and shares the insights scientists are gleaning from the rare geological event.

Listen to the full interview above to hear what state officials are learning by studying the landslide and efforts they're making toward a statewide landslide hazard assessment.

