After Examination, Tests, Sen. Patrick Leahy Heads Home From Hospital

Updated 9:02 p.m. 1/26/2021

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is home from the hospital. He was examined there after he reported not feeling well Tuesday.

That's according to a statement from Leahy's spokesperson. Leahy, who will be 81 in March, was examined by the Capitol physician earlier Tuesday and referred to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

Leahy received tests and a "thorough examination" at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, though the spokesperson did not specify what Leahy was tested for.

The New York Times reports the senator has received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Leahy is Senate president pro tem, and holds the office third in line for succession to the presidency. He is also presiding over the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.

He is reportedly looking forward to getting back to work.

