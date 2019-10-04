After Heart Attack, Sanders Released From Hospital

  Sen. Bernie Sanders on the stump.
Bernie Sanders has been discharged from the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center after suffering a heart attack, according to a press release from his campaign.

In the release, Sen. Sanders’ treating physicians Arturo E. Marchand Jr., MD and Arjun Gururaj, MD said Sanders “was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction” after experiencing chest pain. He was “stable upon arrival,” they said, and had two stents placed in a blocked coronary artery.  Myocardial infarction is the medical term for a heart attack

In a statement, Sen. Sanders thanked hospital personnel, adding “I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

