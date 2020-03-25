Related Program: 
VPR News

After Lengthy Delays Over Process, House Approves COVID Measures

By 1 hour ago
  • A person standing in the middle of a room in front of a microphone.
    Vermont Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson gives a socially distant press briefing on Wednesday, the day the House reconvened for an emergency session.
    John Dillon / VPR

The Vermont House first had to overcome a procedural challenge before voting Wednesday on legislation designed to address the COVID-19 crisis.

House and Senate leaders had worked out a strategy in advance to move bills and resolutions related to COVID-19 quickly through both chambers, with as few people in the Statehouse as possible, to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

One bill extends unemployment benefits to workers who lost their jobs as businesses shuttered. Another makes it easier for health care providers to use telemedicine and to hire workers from out of state.

Vermont state representatives met for an emergency session in the House chamber Wednesday.
Credit Mike Dougherty / VTDigger

The Senate approved the measures Tuesday. But the House's carefully choreographed plan to quickly follow suit was derailed for hours by Rep. Cynthia Browning, D-Arlington. She repeatedly halted the proceedings by calling for a quorum – or voting majority – of the 150 members.

[Read the full text of the bills in Tuesday's Senate Journal.]

Under normal circumstances, a quorum is assumed unless a challenge is raised from the floor. That's what Browning did several times.

"In that third resolution House leadership is asking for approval of remote voting with remote voting... This is circular reasoning - a tautology.” - Rep. Cynthia Browning

“I did this because I find one of the three resolutions with which we began proceedings to be logically incorrect and to undermine the democratic operations of the House,” Browning said in an email. “The third resolution has to be approved by three quarters of those members who vote remotely on it eventually. So in that third resolution House leadership is asking for approval of remote voting with remote voting. … This is circular reasoning – a tautology.”  

At Browning’s first quorum call, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson recessed the session with a resounding whack of her gavel, clearly displeased by the delay.

“This is principle over public health. And to me, the safety of Vermonters is of paramount importance here,” she told reporters during a recess.

This is principle over public health. And to me, the safety of Vermonters is of paramount importance here." - House Speaker Mitzi Johnson

Johnson emailed House members and dozens of them drove to Montpelier to answer the quorum call.

“Republicans, Democrats, Progressives, Independents have worked incredibly hard to come up with a way so that we could honor the Democratic process... while protecting public health,” she said.  “And the quorum call jeopardizes that piece of public health. So we are doing our best to accommodate that.”

By late afternoon, the required 76 members were present and they quickly approved the bills and resolutions.

Johnson said the process that Browning objected to was discussed repeatedly in Rules Committee meetings over the past week and should not have come as a surprise.

She said the remote voting issue was especially important given the scale of the pandemic and the likelihood that the Legislature will need to take more action to help the state.

“Until we deal with how to vote remotely, we will have no way of addressing a future challenge,” she said. “We have to pass a resolution that allows the Legislature to do its work for Vermonters to respond to this crisis in a way that doesn’t further endanger people.”

Tags: 
VPR News
Vermont Legislature
Coronavirus
Health
Government & Politics

Related Content

As Fiscal Challenges Loom, Vermont Senate Acts Quickly On COVID-19 Measures

By Mar 24, 2020
A person elbow bumping another person.
Mike Dougherty / VTDigger

Lawmakers returned to Montpelier Tuesday to face a much different world than the one they left on March 13.

'I Think Mitzi Might Need To Be Unmuted': Listen To Vermont Lawmakers (Try To) Work Remotely

By Mar 24, 2020
An aerial view of a table with a bowl of clementines and person seated nearby
Elodie Reed / VPR File

The Vermont Legislature reconvenes Tuesday in an emergency session to address the COVID-19 crisis. The agenda includes expanding unemployment benefits, helping health care providers, and changing public meeting laws to allow town officials to meet remotely during the crisis. 

But in their time away from Montpelier, the lawmakers, like many others around the country, have struggled to adjust to a new world of working remotely.

They Can't Vote Remotely, But Vermont Lawmakers Get Involved In Coronavirus Response

By Mar 17, 2020
Statehouse doors with signs stating it is closed.
John Dillon / VPR

The "People’s House" is closed. The Vermont Legislature adjourned last Friday until next Tuesday, and probably for longer.

But that doesn't mean legislative work has ground to a halt.

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Wednesday, March 25

By VPR Staff 8 hours ago
Sign at Park
Emily Corwin

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Wednesday, March 25.

Scott Issues 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' Order. What Does This Mean For Vermonters?

By , & & Abagael Giles & Emily Aiken 11 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott at a podium.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

On March 24, Gov. Phil Scott announced a new “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. It goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, closes all in-person business and nonprofit work unless it's deemed critical to public health or national security. 