After Sexual Abuse Allegations, Lawmakers Consider Reforms For Vermont's Women's Prison

    The Vermont House of Representatives is considering reforms after a state-requested report found many allegations of sexual misconduct at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Live noon discussion: The state of Vermont hired the attorneys at Downs Rachlin Martin in December of 2019 to investigate allegations of abuse at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. The report found a “disturbing” number of allegations of sexual misconduct by officers at the facility, targeting both inmates and fellow staff members. Today we hear from one of the main lawmakers who aims to see the recommendations from the report through, as well as a women's prison rights advocate. 

Our guests are:

  • Rep. Alice Emmons, a Democrat from Windsor and the chair of the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions
  • Ashley Messier, the executive director of Women's Justice and Freedom Initiative, which advocates for incarcerated women with the overall objective of prison abolition

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

